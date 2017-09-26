Spireites legend Jack Lester set for Proact hot seat

Chesterfield are believed to be close to agreeing a deal with Nottingham Forest to bring Jack Lester back to the Proact.

The Derbyshire Times understands that the two clubs have been locked in negotiations over compensation and the Spireites are hopeful of making the club legend their new first team boss this week.

Personal terms between Lester and Town are not yet thought to have been agreed.

The club have refused to comment, instead telling supporters they will focus on tonight’s visit of Yeovil.

But it now seems likely that Lester could be installed as manager tomorrow, giving him a couple of days to work with the squad before the home game against Cheltenham on Saturday.

And the presence of the man who scored 94 goals and won a League Two title as a Spireite is bound to increase the attendance at the Proact this weekend.