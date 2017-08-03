Spireites hope to land Weir’s signature

Have your say

Chesterfield are hoping to secure the signature of Robbie Weir before Saturday’s League Two kick-off.

The midfielder has been on trial at the Proact and impressed with his performance in the 4-0 rout of Doncaster Rovers last Saturday.

His inclusion in the squad’s official photograph session on Tuesday suggested there’s a chance of him becoming a permanent feature this week.

Boss Gary Caldwell admitted after Saturday’s game that signing the 28-year-old was something being discussed.

“I think he has the experience we’re looking for. He knows how to win, how to get out of leagues.

“He has done well, we’ll look at it next week.”

Weir has back-to-back promotions on his CV, achieved with Burton Albion, with whom he spent four years.

The Northern Irishman departed Leyton Orient earlier this summer, after just one season.

He is believed to have exercised an option in his two-year contract that allowed him to leave after the club’s relegation.