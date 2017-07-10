Spireites hope to land 10th summer signing tomorrow

Chesterfield are hoping to finalise their 10th signing of the summer tomorrow.

And should the deal for the new man be completed in a timely fashion he’ll fly out to join his new team-mates ahead of their game against Benfica B in Portugal.

Gary Caldwell has already transformed his squad with a mix of experienced players, youngsters with some EFL experience and players who featured in non-league last season.

The Spireites will be in action tomorrow night at 6.30pm at Vila Real de Santo Antonio.

