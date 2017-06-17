Spireites fans’ mixed reaction to Owls tie

Chesterfield fans have had a mixed reaction to their side being drawn away to Sheffield Wednesday in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The Spireites will make the short trip on the week beginning August 7, and supporters have been voicing their opinions on social media about the draw..

One fan, Charles Twigg, posted on our dedicated Spireites Facebook page that he’d ‘love it if we stuffed the Owls’, but another, Lucio Cancellara, predicted ‘out in the first round again.’

Emma Robinson simply said ‘Bring it on’ on Twitter whilst another fan, Adrian, somewhat confidently declared ‘Spireites get a bye!’

Chesterfield exited the competition, then known as the EFL Cup, at the first hurdle last season when they were beaten 3-1 at Rochdale.