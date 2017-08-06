Spireites director Ashley Carson issues Grimbsy Town ticket apology

Spireites chief Ashley Carson has apologised to fans who experienced problems with tickets before Chesterfield’s game against Grimsby Town and Saturday and vowed to resolve the issues swiftly.

Some season ticket holders found that their cards were not activated while a high volume of matchday ticket sales in the build-up to the opening fixture of the season led to lengthy queues at the ticket office.

The director and company secretary said: “There were clearly issues with season ticket cards that need to be resolved and we need to ensure that we don’t experience similar problems ahead of our next home game, which is against Port Vale on Saturday week.

“The demand for matchday tickets was unprecedented, putting our ticket office staff under a lot of pressure.

“I’d like to apologise to those fans who were delayed as a result of the problems and assure them that we will be doing everything we can to improve the level of service on matchdays.

“The ticket office staff worked very hard and I would like to thank them for their efforts.

“To help them, we will be putting some systems in place and giving them further training so that they can all deal with the various aspects of the ticket sales process.”