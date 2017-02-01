Spireites boss Caldwell delighted with transfer deadline day work

Chesterfield secured the loan signing of Manchester City striker David Faupala on another busy transfer deadline day for the Spireites.

Faupala became the fourth player to arrive at the Proact Stadium on Tuesday - one more than the total of last year’s transfer dealings.

The 19-year-old front man joined City from Lens in 2015 and scored on his debut at Chelsea in the FA Cup that following February (2016).

That was his one and only appearance for the Premier League side. He will remain with Gary Caldwell’s side for the remainder of the season.

Preston North End midfielder Liam Grimshaw, Birmingham City midfielder Reece Brown and Queens Park Rangers defender Osman Kakay also joined Chesterfield on loan.

Caldwell said: “It’s been a busy day. It always is - transfer deadline day.

“I think having come to the club in mid-January it was always going to be late that we did our business.

“I’d rather do it earlier but because I didn’t have that time today was always going to be important for the club and I’m delighted with the work we’ve done.”

Grimshaw, 21, was with Manchester United as a youngster before he joined Preston a year ago for an undisclosed fee. He has made seven appearances this season and has spent time on loan at Motherwell towards the end of his Old Trafford stay.

Brown, 20, an England U20 international, has made 16 appearances for Championship club Birmingham, including nine this season.

Right-back Kakay arrived on loan from QPR. Hea has also spent time in Scotland, with Livingston last season, making ten appearances.

Kakay and Brown have joined until April 30.

Meanwhile Liam O’Neil left for his hometown club Cambridge United, following Gary Liddle and Jay O’Shea out the exit door this month.

And winger Gboly Ariyibi was reportedly finalising the details of a move to Championship side Nottingham Forest late last night.