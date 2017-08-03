Spireites appoint new fitness and conditioning coach

Gareth Piper has been confirmed as Chesterfield’s new fitness and conditioning coach after joining the club initially on a short-term contract in mid-June.

Piper, who was previously at Wigan Athletic, said: “It’s been a great pre-season and I’m just looking forward to the season starting now.

“The lads have been brilliant with me and it feels like a really good place to be.”

Spireites boss Gary Caldwell, who worked with Piper at Wigan, commented: “Gareth has been brilliant. I knew how good he was, having worked with him previously.

“The players have really bought into his way of working, both on the grass and in the gym. I think people have see the benefits in the games as we look a really fit side.”