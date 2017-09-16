Spireites appoint caretaker boss but he won’t be in running for permanent job

Chesterfield have moved swiftly to appoint a caretaker manager in the wake of Gary Caldwell’s sacking this evening.

The Scot was relieved of his duties following a 2-1 defeat by Accrington Stanley at the Proact.

And shortly after, Guy Branston - the director of recruitment and development - was made caretaker boss.

Company secretary Ashley Carson did offer the task to assistant manager Graham Barrow but he apparently said no.

“I offered the role on a temporary basis to Graham Barrow, but he flatly refused. He came in with Gary and he didn’t want to take it,” said Carson.

“Guy is going to take control in the short-term and Matt Duke (goalkeeping coach) will help him out.

Branston does have the relevant coaching badges but Carson does not see him as a candidate for the permanent job, preferring to keep him in his current job.

“Guy knows the players and I think he is the right man to help out in the short-term, but he’s not going to be the next manager. He’s very good in the role that he’s got.”

Carson earlier spoke with the Derbyshire Times to explain the decision to sack Caldwell.