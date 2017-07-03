Spireites and Bucks to compete for G F Tomlinson Cup

The G F Tomlinson Group Cup will be contested for the first time on Friday night when Chesterfield travel to Buxton.

Gary Caldwell is set to field a strong side in Chesterfield’s final match before next week’s overseas training camp.

As well as being Chesterfield’s shirt sponsors, G F Tomlinson Group also sponsor Buxton, so it is a good fit for the Derbyshire-based construction company to act as title sponsors for the trophy.

Andy Hughes, G F Tomlinson Group’s director and general manager, is looking forward to the match. He said: “As a local company, we are committed to supporting the local community wherever possible and we are proud to sponsor both Chesterfield and Buxton.

“We hope that many Spireites fans will turn out to watch the team at The Silverlands and cheer the players on before they fly out to Portugal and Spain.”

Admission to the match, which kicks off at 7.30pm, is priced at £8 for adults, £5 for concessions (over-60s and under-16s) and free for under-16s who accompany an adult.

Chesterfield are in action on Thursday night too as they head to Matlock Town.