The Chesterfield fans who travelled to Bolton on Saturday were treated to an improved performance and a somewhat unlikely result.

The Spireites drew 0-0 with the promotion hopefuls, making it a four-point haul against the Trotters this season.

Picture by Steve Flynn/AHPIX.com, Football: Skybet League One match Bolton Wanderers -V- Chesterfield at The Macron Stadium, Bolton, Greater Manchester, England on copyright picture Howard Roe 07973 739229 Chesterfield fans before the game

Our photographer managed to capture some of the Town supporters at the Macron.