SLIDESHOW: Jay O’Shea’s Chesterfield career in pictures

Jay O’Shea might never play for Chesterfield ever again, but he’ll always have a special place in Spireite history.

The attacking midfielder scored 40 goals for Town in 197 games and two of those goals secured their 2013/14 promotion back to League One.

His brace at Burton Albion weren’t the most spectacular, but perhaps the most important.

As he moves to Sheffield United on a loan deal that will run to the end of the season, when his Chesterfield contract runs out, enjoy this trip down memory lane.

Our slideshow boasts images of his stint as a Spireite, from his arrival in November 2012 right up to this season.