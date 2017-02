Take a look back at Gboly Ariyibi’s time at Chesterfield in this online slideshow.

The winger left for Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee in the January transfer window.

Chesterfield FC v Sheffield Utd, Gboly Ariyibi

RELATED ARTICLE: VIDEO: What Nottingham Forest have bought and Chesterfield lost in Gboly Ariyibi

RELATED ARTICLE: Chris Turner backs Gboly Ariyibi to perform at Championship level

RELATED ARTICLE: Spireites boss Caldwell delighted with transfer deadline day work