‘Sinnott will hurt teams for us’

Gary Caldwell believes Jordan Sinnott will hurt teams next season with his passing ability.

The Scot added the former FC Halifax and Huddersfield Town midfielder to his squad on Thursday.

Sinnott, who signed a two-year deal, impressed the Spireites manager in the National League North play-offs when he helped the Shaymen win promotion to the National League.

“I was fortunate to see him twice live at the end of the season in the semi-final and the final of the play-offs,” said the Chesterfield boss.

“Both games any bit of quality in the game came from him.

“The final, the two big moments of the game were the final pass which set up the first goal and a fantastic cross to set up the second goal.”

Caldwell says that Sinnott, 23, will not only help Chesterfield keep hold of the ball but he’ll create openings with it.

“He’s got a range of passing that’s exceptional, receives the ball well, will pass forward and create opportunities,” he said.

“He’s the type of player we’re looking for, a creative player that can make things happen.

“He’s fantastic at receiving and keeping the ball but I think he’s better than that, he can penetrate.

“He’s someone that can hurt teams with his quality and the final pass he has.”

Sinnott was released by Huddersfield in 2015 but now returns to the Football League.

Caldwell hopes the midfielder will take full advantage of the chance he’s been given: “He has real potential, he’s had experience of League football, dropped out for whatever reason and now it’s a big opportunity back in League football.

“I think he has the quality to show what a good player he is and I’m really looking forward to working with him and taking him to that next level.”