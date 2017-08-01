‘Significant’ police operation to ensure Grimsby visit passes peacefully

Derbyshire Police have promised a ‘significant’ operation to ensure Chesterfield’s season opener against Grimsby Town passes off peacefully.

The Mariners are expected to bring around 2,700 supporters to the game, which will be the Spireites’ first in League Two since relegation.

It’s also the first clash between the two sides in eight years.

Football officer PC Dave Wright, from the newly formed Central Football Unit at Derbyshire Constabulary, expects most football fans to simply enjoy the day.

But he says officers will be well prepared to deal with any issues, with an increased police presence in Chesterfield.

British Transport Police and Humberside Police will also provide officers for the all-ticket affair.

“This will be the first fixture between the clubs since 2009 and it will be Grimsby Town’s first ever visit to the Proact Stadium,” he said.

“With this being the opening fixture of a new football season, it is anticipated that the fixture will attract a lot of interest and we are keen to make sure it is a safe and enjoyable occasion for both sets of supporters.

“The vast majority of supporters from Chesterfield and Grimsby attending will behave impeccably.

“However there can be a very small minority who go out of their way to spoil it for other supporters, local residents and members of the general public going about their daily business.

“We are never complacent and we will have officers ready to deal with any incidents of disorder or anti-social behaviour on the day.

“There will be a significant operation in place both at the ground and at other key locations in the local areas including the town centre.

“We hope supporters will enjoy the match and the atmosphere and we ask that they take responsibility for themselves with regards to their behaviour and that they will drink responsibly on the day.

“Anyone found to be committing any offences will be dealt with accordingly and a football banning order may be sought.”

Body Worn Video cameras will be used by Derbyshire officers deployed to the fixture.

Follow @SpireitesPolice on Twitter for information from officers policing on the day.