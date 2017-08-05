Seven new boys start for Spireites, with a surprise or two

Have your say

Gary Caldwell has handed competitive debuts to seven new signings for the League Two opener against Grimsby Town this afternoon.

And there are a couple of surprises in the line-up, with no place for last season’s top goalscorer Kristian Dennis or new boy Brad Barry.

Seventeen-year-old Charlie Wakefield starts, in what looks like a 4-4-2 diamond.

Joe Anyon gets the nod in goal with Scott Wiseman, Dion Donohue, Ian Evatt and Sam Hird in defence.

Newest recruit Robbie Weir will play in moidfield, along with loan man Louis Reed, Jordan Sinnott and Wakefield.

Up top are Chris O’Grady and Gozie Ugwu.

Caldwell may also opt for a 4-3-3 formation, with Wakefield playing just behind the two natural strikers.

Fan favourite Tommy Lee is on the bench, with new boys Delial Brewster, Jak McCourt and Barry all hoping to make an appearance.

Both Paul MCGinn and Connor Dimaio miss out altogether.

Chesterfield: Anyon, Wiseman, Donohue, Evatt, Hird, Weir, Reed, Sinnott, Wakefield, Ugwu, O’Grady. Subs: Lee, Maguire, Brewster, McCourt, Barry, Mitchell, Dennis.

Grimsby Town: McKeown, Mills, Dixon, Clarke, Collins, Dembele, Kelly, Rose, Berrett, Jones, Vernon. Subs: Killip, Cardwell, Osborne, Davies, Bolarinwa,Summerfield, Keeble.

Referee: Eddie Ilderton. Assistants: Anthony Moore, Richard Wigglesworth.