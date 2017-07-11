Second Ernie Moss Day to take place during Chesterfield v Port Vale match

A second ‘Ernie Moss Day’ is being held next month, when Chesterfield play Port Vale, to pay tribute to the legendary former player.

Ernie, who is suffering from a form of dementia called ‘Pick’s Disease’, will be honoured when two of his old clubs meet at the Proact on Saturday, August 19.

The first Ernie Moss Day was staged when Chesterfield faced Port Vale two years ago, helping to raise awareness of dementia as well as honour the highly popular one-time forward.

With Ernie’s health sadly deteriorating, Spireites director & company secretary Ashley Carson felt that a second tribute should take place. He said: “Ernie is recognised as one of the club’s all-time greats and we will do all that we can to support him and his family.

“He is one of our own and I hope that fans will give generously on the day to support Ernie and help others affected by the awful effects of dementia.”

There will be bucket collections at the match, with the proceeds going to dementia charities. Ernie will go on the pitch and be introduced to the crowd and the special ‘Ernie 8’ ale, brewed by Brampton Brewery, will be on sale at the stadium.

There will be a section in the programme dedicated to Ernie’s career - with part of the purchase price donated to charity - and there are plans to produce a limited-edition t-shirt featuring an image of Ernie, with all the proceeds adding to the fundraising total.

The Moss family will provide flag bearers to greet the players as they run out and supporters will also be asked to applaud after eight minutes have gone in the match in recognition of Ernie’s old shirt number.

The Moss family said: ”As a family we are delighted and honoured to have been asked by the club to participate in another Ernie Moss Day. Last time it was a huge success, raising a lot of money for amazing charities and giving us and the fans a wonderful day to remember.

“We hope to raise even more this year, with proceeds being split between the Alzheimer’s Society and Team Ernie. We would like to say a massive thank you to the club and to the fans for the ongoing support we receive, which is very much appreciated. Thanks also to the Port Vale fans for the support they have shown.

“Dad still loves attending matches and we’ll keep taking him to the Proact for as long as we can. We look forward to seeing everyone on August 19 to show our love and respect for Dad.”

Now 67, Ernie is Chesterfield’s record goalscorer, scoring a total of 191 goals over three spells with the club. He also netted 23 times for Port Vale in 74 appearances, with his career tally an impressive 245 goals in 749 league appearances.

After his playing career came to an end, he managed various non-league clubs including Gainsborough Trinity, Leek Town and Matlock Town.

Pic - Ernie with his family at the unveiling of Ernie Moss Way, adjacent to the Proact Stadium. (From left to right: wife Jenny, daughter Nikki and daughter Sarah). Credit Tina Jenner.