Scottish national team physio joins the Spireites

Scotland’s national team physio is the Spireites’ new head of physiotherapy and performance.

First team boss Gary Caldwell says the addition of Michael McBride is a major coup.

Caldwell said: “When I made my debut for Scotland in 2002, it was his first game working for the national side.

“I was later with him at Wigan and I’m looking forward to working with him again.

“We will have a medical department that will be the envy of other clubs in League Two.”

McBridge, who has also worked with St Johnstone, Bristol City and Coventry City, replaces Rodger Wylde who had three years at the Proact as head of sports science and medicine.

“I’d like to thank Rodger for his services and wish him all the best for the future,” added Caldwell.