Sam Clucas sell on cash will contribute to increased playing budget at Chesterfield - Carson

Part of the money received following Sam Clucas’ transfer from Hull City to Swansea will go towards strengthening the Spireites squad, Chesterfield’s director and company secretary Ashley Carson has stated.

Carson revealed the Spireites stood to benefit from a six-figure sum - believed to be in the region of £675,000 - after a clause was inserted in the deal that saw Clucas move from the Proact to Hull in 2015.

Chesterfield were understood to get five per cent of any profit Hull made on a future transfer, which kicked in after Clucas completed his move back to the Premier League for a reported £15m last week.

Carson said ahead of the deal’s completion: “We have not received official confirmation yet of the fee agreed between Hull and Swansea and we may not be able to disclose the information when we are informed due to confidentiality. We do expect to receive a substantial six-figure payment, however, which will result in the budget for players being increased.

“We will also be able to bank a proportion of the funds to help the running of the club, meaning that we don’t have to request a further injection of cash from the club owner, Dave Allen. A small amount may also be paid out on loans, reducing the current debt.”

Chesterfield are also due a final payment from Nottingham Forest following the transfer of winger Gboly Ariyibi to the Reds in January.