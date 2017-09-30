Rowley back in contention but defender out for long spell

Jack Lester could reintroduce one of Chesterfield’s promising youngsters to match action in his first game in charge at the Proact.

Teenage attacker Joe Rowley is finally back in contention after recovering from a broken collar bone sustained in the club’s pre-season tour in Portugal.

And the new boss has been impressed with what he’s seen of the 18-year-old, who may feature against Cheltenham this afternoon.

“He trained (Friday), trained very well,” he said.

“I like the look of him, an exciting young player who will fit in with what we’re doing very nicely.

“He’s in the squad.”

One player who won’t feature is Zak Jules.

The on-loan Shrewsbury defender has suffered a serious hamstring tear and is likely to spend a long time on the sidelines.

He tweeted last night: “Devastated to hear I’ve got a 90% rupture in my hamstring. Gonna be a very long road to recovery, but these things happen in football.

“Would like to wish Chesterfield all the best for the rest of the season. Great club with great people. Fans have been nothing but supportive.”