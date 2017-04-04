RETRO: Lean on Steve...a Spireites rock

Steve Blatherwick was a rock on which the Chesterfield side supported itself for many years – and some opponents did, too.

In this shot from the game against Stoke on 5th April 1999, Kyle Lighbourne uses centre-half Blathers to gain height for a clearance from a Chesterfield set-piece.

We’re not altogether sure where the Potters’ defender Bryan Small was aiming his right boot but, luckily for Steve, it appears to have missed him and landed on the shins of his airborne team-mate!

Watching in the background are two former Chesterfield men in David Reeves, who played with the Spireites that day, and Carl Muggleton, who was in Stoke’s nets.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw, with Blatherwick netting Chesterfield’s opener before a David Oldfield equaliser split the points.

Blatherwick started 215 league games for Town and scored 10 goals.

He was forced to quit the game due to a serious back problem.

After his career as a player ended he became a licensed agent and represents current Chesterfield centre-half Ian Evatt, with whom he formed a solid partnership in the 2004-5 season.