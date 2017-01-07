REPORT: Bradford City 2-0 Chesterfield

Struggling Chesterfield’s winless run stretched to four games as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at Bradford City on Saturday.

Danny Wilson would have been hoping a new year might breed some new results after picking up a point against MK Dons last time out.

But, goals from Mark Marshall and Jordy Muyifuila-Hiwula dashed those dreams before the break as Stuart McCall’s outfit continued their phenomenal unbeaten league run at home - which stretches back to last season’s promotion play-offs against Millwall.

The Spireites have now failed to score in their last four games since Liam O’Neil’s strike against Bolton, 424 minutes of football ago.

Wilson named a strong side as the Spireites looked to get one over the Bantams for the first time in four attempts.

Sam Hird and Rai Simons came in for Jake Beesley and Jay O’Shea, with the latter missing the trip to Vallay Parade through illness.

The first real effort fell to Nat Knight-Percival early on as he headed wide from close range before the returning Simons smashed a half volley over down the other end.

Hosts’ shot stopper Colin Doyle had to make the first save of the game, and it was a good one, as he kept Ian Evatt’s goal-bound header out.

However, it was the brilliant Bantams who took the lead in minute 22.

The Spireites were caught on the counter as Marshall raced away and buried his second goal in as many games since the turn of the new year.

After the opener McCall’s men really started to pile on the pressure.

Debutant Alex Jones had appeals for a penalty waved away by Trevor Kettle.

With ten minutes left before the break Welshman Ched Evans came closest to finding an equaliser as he hit the post.

And on the stroke of the break the Spireites’ task got even harder as Mayifuila-Hiwula calmly slotted home the second after Jones controlled a perfectly-weighted ball over the top.

The Spireites pushed hard in the second half, but they failed to find the back of the net.

Evans worked his socks off and had a couple of shots saved, but the service into the front man was not the best.

Gboly Ariyibi came on to add some impetus in the last half an hour and even he failed to create anything meaningful for the visitors.

Fulton had to be alert to deny Marshall a second, with Nicky Law lashing the rebound over.

In the final few seconds Fulton kept out an attempted chip from Tony McMahon.

Bradford: Doyle, Meredith, Vincelot, Knight-Percival, McMahon, Law, Marshall, Dieng, Cullen, Hiwula-Mayifuila, Jones (Darby, 71).

Unused subs: Sattelmaier, McArdle, Devine, Webb-Foster, Kilgallon, Hudson.

Chesterfield: Fulton, Evatt, O’Neil (Ariyibi, 63), Donohue, Anderson, Hird, Liddle, Mitchell (Gardner, 83), Nolan, Simons (Wilkinson, 68), Evans.

Unused subs: Allinson, Morrison, Maguire, Dimaio.

Att: 17,416 (267)

Referee: Trevor Kettle