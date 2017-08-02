Reed aggression isn’t a problem for gaffer

Gary Caldwell is a big fan of loanee Louis Reed’s apparent aggressive streak.

The diminutive youngster, signed for a season from Sheffield United, has shown in pre-season that he doesn’t shy away from the physical battles in the middle of the park.

Against his parent club Sheffield United he threw himself into tackles and on Saturday when the tension started to rise in the game against Doncaster Rovers, he was right in the thick of it.

Reed was among the first to arrive on the scene after Alfie May’s ugly challenge on Jordan Sinnott.

Seconds later May found himself dumped on the turf deep in his own half by a late challenge from Reed, much to the amusement of the home fans and even May himself.

But when the cards came out again it was May receiving his marching orders for a stamp on Brad Barry, and Reed went on to play a big part in Town’s dominance.

Chesterfield boss Caldwell says the 20-year-old’s size almost makes that aggression a necessity.

“For a small player, with not a lot of physicality, you have to be – dare I say it – dirty or put your foot in,” said the Scot, who earned 10 red cards himself in his playing career.

“He wants to put his foot in and that’s important.”

What he likes about Reed’s combative nature is that the 20-year-old also uses his head and when he gives away free-kicks they’re often in ‘good’ positions.

“He does it really well, he disturbs the ball, gives fouls away high up the pitch which is important,” said the Spireites manager.

“Too often we’ve lost the ball and 10 seconds later it’s in our box.”

Reed became United’s youngest ever league player at 16 years and 257 days old.

His move to the Proact came after a loan deal for his fellow Blade David Brooks failed to materialise, despite Chesterfield believing it to be agreed and finalised.