Reconvened AGM gets a new date

Chesterfield Football Club’s annual general meeting will reconvene on Monday 6th February.

The AGM will start at 7pm in the Proact Stadium’s Spires Restaurant.

Shareholders were left shocked and dismayed back in November when the original meeting had to be abandoned following the surprise resignation of club chairman Dave Allen.

The majority shareholder dropped the bombshell news minutes after the meeting had been officially opened, and walked out of the room.

The directors who remained apparently had no idea he was planning to quit and in confusing scenes, cut short the AGM.

Since then four other directors have left the boardroom and reached an agreement with the club over their £1.8m loans.

The club’s shareholders will receive their invites and AGM paperwork in the New Year.