Readers views: ‘Sacking Danny Wilson was the right move’

Chesterfield fan Arthur Simons has backed the decision to sack Danny Wilson.

Wilson and assistant Chris Morgan were removed from their roles with Chesterfield in the relegation zone and with just 10 points out of their last 10 matches.

In a readers’ letter to the Derbyshire Times, Arthur said: “It’s about time CFC sacked Danny Wilson. I’ve been saying this for a long time.

“The team has gone backward ever since he took charge. Nothing has changed since Dean Saunders got sacked.

“It’s not too late to make the right decisions. The team is in a desperate position for results so keep it simple.

“Play the strongest team every game until the end of the season. I’m sure Chesterfied will survive if this happens. Danny Wilson gone,,, HipHipHoorayyyyyy.”

It was revealed that owner Dave Allen was fully supportive of Chesterfield’s ‘tough decision’ to sack manager Danny Wilson and his assistant Chris Morgan. The decision was made at 5pm yesterday, following a 2-0 defeat at promotion hopefuls Bradford City that saw Town slip to 22nd in League One.

A mix of on-field and off-field issues appear to have influenced the decision, incuding fans’ venting their anger and poor performances.

