Rai Simons no longer a registered player with Chesterfield

Rai Simons is no longer a registered player with Chesterfield FC after failing to sign the deal offered to him by the club.

The Spireites released their shirt numbers for next season today and Simons, who was expected to extend his stay as a Spireite at least until he had recovered from an Achilles injury, was not among the names listed.

Simons, 21, required surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon, sustained in April against Scunthorpe United.

Having made 46 appearances and scored five goals for Town since signing from Ilkeston in April 2015, Simons’ time with the club appears to have come to an end.

Director Ashley Carson confirmed: “We offered Rai a new contract but he has not accepted it so he is no longer a registered player.”

The forward has five caps and a goal at international level for Bermuda.