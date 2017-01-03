Proact chiefs ‘concerned’ as 670 season ticket holders skip MK Dons match

Proact chiefs are ‘concerned’ after 670 season ticket holders didn’t attend Monday’s home game.

And Chesterfield FC company secretary Ashley Carson says he’s well aware of fan feeling after a disappointing first half of the season.

Town find themselves in the relegation zone with 22 points from their first 25 games and Carson says no one at the Proact is ignoring the situation and hoping it goes away.

“Of course we’re aware, everyone is, the manager is, Danny is aware of the situation, it’s a results based business,” he said, 24 hours after boos rang out around the ground following the 0-0 draw with MK Dons.

“I’m starting to get up to 60 messages on Twitter after a game and I read them all, I take note of what is going on out there.

“I saw the manager after the game and he felt it the same way.

“It’s worrying on and off the field for fans but we’re not burying our heads in the sand.

“But we also know we’re still within touching distance, we still believe we’ve got the players there to do the job for us.”

For a club running at a financial shortfall of around £200,000 some months, a drop in attendance figures is a cause for alarm.

Monday’s crowd totalled 5,554 and a staggering number of season ticket holders weren’t in their seats for what was a drab game.

Carson, who is due to meet with CEO Chris Turner and club owner Dave Allen this week to discuss a number of ‘key issues’, is in charge of the purse strings at the Proact and says the absence of a section of supporters is keenly felt on a matchday.

“I’ve seen the crowds fall, we monitor it on a match by match basis so we’re fully aware,” he said.

“We notice it in the shop and in the corporate lounges unfortunately.

“Yesterday we had 670 season ticket holders that didn’t show, that’s concerning, that’s a lot of people.”