PREVIEW: Two sides with similar starts but very different philosophies

Meadow Lane will play host to two sides looking to bounce back after suffering defeat and shipped three goals in their League Two openers.
While Chesterfield were losing 3-1 to Grimsby Town, Notts County were being beaten 3-0 by Coventry City.
Meadow Lane will play host to two sides looking to bounce back after suffering defeat and shipped three goals in their League Two openers.
While Chesterfield were losing 3-1 to Grimsby Town, Notts County were being beaten 3-0 by Coventry City.
Almost Done!
Registering with Derbyshire Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.