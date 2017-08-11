Search

PREVIEW: Two sides with similar starts but very different philosophies

Tommy Rowe beats Jorge Grant to the ball. Doncaster Rovers v Nottingham County. SkyBet League2. Keepmoat Stadium. 14 March 2017. Picture Bruce Rollinson
Tommy Rowe beats Jorge Grant to the ball. Doncaster Rovers v Nottingham County. SkyBet League2. Keepmoat Stadium. 14 March 2017. Picture Bruce Rollinson
0
Have your say

Meadow Lane will play host to two sides looking to bounce back after suffering defeat and shipped three goals in their League Two openers.

While Chesterfield were losing 3-1 to Grimsby Town, Notts County were being beaten 3-0 by Coventry City.