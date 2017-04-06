Search

PREVIEW: Town could drag ‘poor travellers’ Valiants into drop zone

Chesterfield's Sam Hird beats Port Vale's Rigino Cicilia in the air

Chesterfield could drag notoriously bad travellers Port Vale into the relegation zone with a win on Saturday.

The Valiants have struggled away from Vale Park and sit two points above the drop zone ahead of this weekend’s clash.