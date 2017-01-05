PREVIEW: Spireites travel to Bantams side lacking firepower, but Evans unlikely to be their answer

On Saturday Chesterfield will travel to a Bradford City side lacking firepower – but Ched Evans isn’t thought to be top of the shopping list.

The Spireites will resume hostilities with a team who only beat them 1-0 earlier in the season, despite creating a plethora of chances.

Chesterfield FC v Bradford City, Connor Wilkinson

Stuart McCall’s men play some eye catching football, but all too often it ends in disappointment in the final third.

Simon Parker, chief sports writer for the Bradford Telegraph and Argus, says a new frontman is key for the Bantams.

But despite rumours linking Chesterfield’s Evans with a move to Valley Parade, Parker thinks it unlikely he will join Bradford City in January.

“They obviously need more firepower in the squad and that’s the priority area. But isn’t everyone looking for that 20-goal man?” he said.

“They have played some excellent stuff so far this season – up to the edge of the area.

“The only thing lacking has been goals, they are the lowest scorers in the top half of the table.

“Generally the squad looks strong but if they can add more bite up front – and possibly another winger – there’s no reason why City cannot carry on the good work of the first five months.

“Evans is certainly a name that has been brought up in the countless strategy meetings they have had regarding the transfer window.

“But I wouldn’t say he was at the top of the list – and McCall has already admitted there will probably be ‘bigger clubs with bigger resources’ who could be in for him.

“Never say never, and the picture can change on a daily basis at this time, but right now I’d say it was unlikely.”

The 2016/17 season was tough to predict for the Bantams, under new management, but sitting fifth in the table after 25 games, the play-offs are now an expectation says Parker.

“Nobody really knew what to expect going into the season with Stuart McCall replacing Phil Parkinson and new men at the top,” he said.

“There was a huge summer overhaul following the off-field upheaval but City began the season with a bang, going two months without a league defeat.

“They have still lost only three times, the lowest in League One, but too many draws have stunted the progress.

“Having maintained a play-off position pretty much constantly, anything less would be viewed as a failure.”

Bradford have beaten Chesterfield in each of the two sides’ last three encounters.

The stats make for troubling reading for Chesterfield fans, Bradford boasting the second best defensive record in the division – while only four clubs have scored fewer goals than Town on their travels.

And the Spireites have the third worst defensive record in League One.

Bradford City likely line-up (4-4-2): Doyle; McMahon, Vincelot, Knight-Percival, Meredith; Marshall, Cullen, Dieng, Law; Hiwula, Hanson.