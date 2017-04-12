Search

PREVIEW: Southend sweating on fitness tests for key players ahead of Proact visit

Jon Nolan, in action against Southend, will miss Friday's game through suspension

Southend are sweating on the results of fitness tests on some key players ahead of Friday’s visit to the Proact.

While relegation battlers Chesterfield have put together two good results in a row, the play-off chasing Blues have lost two in a row.