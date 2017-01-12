Preview: Coventry also in a dreadful run but worryingly for Town showing shoots of recovery

The good news for a Chesterfield side in a dreadful run of form in League One is that Saturday’s visitors are another side on a dreadful run.

But the bad news for managerless Town is that Coventry City have shown ‘shoots of recovery’ in their last two league games.

The only side sitting between the Spireites and bottom club Oldham, Coventry have been working under Russell Slade for three weeks and his impact is showing.

Andy Turner, football writer for the Coventry Telegraph, says things might be looking up for the Sky Blues: “They have picked up just two points from nine League One games, having lost seven on the spin before drawing the last two.

“There are shoots of recovery after vastly improved performances against Peterborough and Bolton in their last two games, both of which saw the Sky Blues look to be heading for the full three points until killer stoppage time equalisers denied them arguably deserved victories.

“New boss Russell Slade has had a bit more time on the training pitch and looks to have instilled more confidence and made them a lot tighter and solid at the back.”

Slade has also added a quartet of new players, including Nathan Clarke, Stuart Beavon and Callum Reilly who all made their full debuts against Bolton, and Kevin Foley.

Turner said: “Experienced campaigners Clarke and Beavon hit the ground running, former Leyton Orient skipper Clarke adding a no-nonsense presence at centre-half while Beavon set up City’s first and scored the second in an outstanding first game.

“Beavon made himself an instant fans’ favourite with his energy and clever use of the ball and Kyel Reid has come to life in recent games after reverting back to left wing.”

Slade might not be done in the transfer window, either.

“They are desperate for more attacking pace and goals,” said Turner.

“Slade has cleared the decks of loans - with six having left - and brought one in so far in Callum Reilly, but we’re expecting at least four more to follow from Premier League or Championship clubs in January.”

Chesterfield have won just two of their last 15 outings against the Sky Blues.

Goals don’t seem likely, given the two sides’ goalscoring records in League One.

Coventry have the third worst home attacking record in the division, while Chesterfield are the league’s fifth worst on the road.

Likely line-up (4-4-1-1): Lee Burge; Kevin Foley, Nathan Clarke, Jordan Turnbull, Ryan Haynes; George Thomas, Andy Rose, Callum Reilly, Kyel Reid; Stuart Beavon, Marcus Tudgay.