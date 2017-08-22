Port Vale fans complain over Jordan Sinnott’s goal celebration for Chesterfield

The Port Vale supporters’ club have written to Chesterfield to complain about midfielder Jordan Sinnott’s goal celebrations against the Valiants on Saturday.

The 23-year-old midfielder celebrated in front of the travelling supporters after scoring the second goal in Chesterfield’s 2-0 win.

Supporters’ club chairman Mark Porter says the celebrations were unnecessary and provocative. As well as writing to Chesterfield, he is also contacting the Football League and the FA.

Porter told the Stoke Sentinel: “I think his behaviour was poor and I couldn’t see any good reason for it. Had we been giving him stick I could understand it, but Port Vale fans hadn’t given him any stick and supporters had nothing to do with his dad getting sacked at Vale. That was the club.

“I thought it was very poor on a day when we were honouring Ernie Moss, a man who had also worn the number 8 shirt for Chesterfield, as well as Vale.

“On reflection, I think Jordan Sinnott owes an apology to the Vale supporters.”

A Chesterfield spokesman said: “We are sorry to hear that Mr Porter felt it necessary to complain about the goal celebration. It should be noted that no action was taken against the player by the referee.”