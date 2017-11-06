Popular Spireite forced to retire during 10th season with the club

Spireites hero Tommy Lee has been forced to retire due to injury.

The 31-year-old stopper missed the entirity of last season due to a number of operations to try and correct a shoulder problem.

Lee made a return to competitive action in August and played seven times.

But the 2-2 draw with Carlisle United at the Proact last Saturday proved to be the popular keeper’s final game as a professional footballer.

The shoulder issue and subsequent surgeries have taken too big a toll on the player.

This was Lee’s 10th season as a Spireite, having first joined the club in August 2008.

Since being signed by Lee Richardson, Lee has won a pair of League Two titles and the Football League Trophy.

He has made 373 appearances and worked under 11 managers, including current boss Jack Lester with whom he enjoyed success as a team-mate.

The Keighley man formed a strong bond with Town fans and has picked up numerous awards in his nine years with the club.

Life in football began at Manchester United for Lee, before joining Macclesfield upon his release from Old Trafford.

After being loaned to Rochdale he was released by Macclesfield and then signed a one-year deal with the Spireites.

He retires having made 405 Football Leagueeague appearances, played 19 times in the FA Cup, nine times in the League Cup and 21 times in other competitions.

Lee recently completed a degree in professional sports writing and broadcasting, earning first class honours in the process.

The Derbyshire Times understands the club have offered him a testimonial match at the Proact.