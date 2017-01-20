POLL RESULTS: Fans back Caldwell to stave off the drop and want midfield reinforcements

Chesterfield fans have given their backing to Gary Caldwell to lead the club to League One safety this season.

And around two thirds of supporters who responded to our poll want him to strengthen the midfield during the January transfer window.

When asked if they believed Caldwell to be the right man for the job, 93 per cent of respondents said yes.

Confidence in his ability to help Town beat the drop wasn’t quite as high, but an overwhelming majority of 88 per cent do believe he will do it.

And giving their opinion on where Caldwell needs to strengthen this month, 61 per cent said in midfield.

Goalkeeping was an area of concern for seven per cent of fans who responded, 25 per cent said the defence needs improving and seven per cent plumped for attacking reinforcements.

Caldwell has been tight lipped on possible additions to his squad, but he has insisted no one needs to leave the Proact if they don’t want to.

His first game in charge comes tomorrow at home to AFC Wimbledon. Read our big match preview.

And here’s all the injury news ahead of the Dons’ visit.