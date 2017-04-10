Search

PLAYER RATINGS: Who was the star man in win over Port Vale?

Chesterfield swamp Chesterfield's forward Joe Rowley (39) to celebrate the opening goal.

Chesterfield swamp Chesterfield's forward Joe Rowley (39) to celebrate the opening goal.

0
Have your say

It’s a good job football matches are 90 minutes long and not three quarters of an hour.

Chesterfield showed a dramatic improvement in performance to beat Port Vale 1-0 on Saturday and here’s how they rated...