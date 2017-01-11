Overseas consortium made bid for Town

An overseas consortium has made an offer to buy Chesterfield FC, but their valuation is a long way the figure Dave Allen has in mind.

Company secretary Ashley Carson revealed that the consortium had made contact.

But that appears to be as far as it has gone.

“An overseason consortium have made certain offers, but it fell short in terms of getting the owner to talk to them,” he said.

Previously a consortium, thought to involve local business people, had made enquiries but that interest appeared to stall when they were asked to reveal the individuals involved and provide proof of funding.

Club owner Allen has set the starting point for negotiation at £15m.