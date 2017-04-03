OPINION: Town will be back to square one - young, hungry players needed

Well that certainly felt like an improvement, I think nearly everyone from Chesterfield and Bolton was predicting that we’d get a hammering and it didn’t turn out that way.

Perhaps Gary Caldwell has finally found the right combination, having five decent efforts on target to Bolton’s one attempt certainly tells a story.

We didn’t score but made the opportunities and it’s that fact which gives hope to many fans who have been subjected to the recent performances where we barely threatened the opposition.

However we may be treating a 0-0 like it’s a victory, other results didn’t go our way and although we can’t go down next week it’s likely to be Scunthorpe away that tips the team through the trap door to League Two. Chesterfield will be back to square one in the same place as when Paul Cook took over.

It seems as though Gary Caldwell has finally dispensed with the idea of using any of the loan players that were brought in during the transfer window.

Whether people think they weren’t given a chance or they just weren’t good enough is beside the point now, Gary might as well give the young lads who will be here a go.

Joe Rowley is being praised as one of the best 17-year-olds Gary Caldwell has seen in a long time.

On that note it was nice of Ashley Carson to admit a few weeks ago that Paul Mitchell’s departure was a mistake.

Mitchell’s efforts in bringing in players had been very much appreciated by fans and our loss has certainly been Sheffield United’s gain.

We welcome ex Rotherham defender Guy Branston to the club as head of recruitment.

He has held a similar role at Notts County.

Here’s hoping he manages to find some young, hungry players rather than the expensive, older ones brought in under Dean Saunders.

When it comes to end of season awards Zoe Edge has been announced as the League One Supporter of the year by Sky Bet.

Anyone who attends all of Chesterfield’s games certainly needs to be made of strong stuff.

Meanwhile the club’s Player of the Year awards ceremony seems to have suffered some ‘organisational difficulties.’.

The Derbyshire Times is helping out by having an online poll.

None of the above isn’t an option so I’ll probably pick Dion Donohue, for playing everywhere except in goal.