OPINION: A good point and an improved display from Chesterfield

Are there actually any outstanding sides in this division?

Coventry City seem to think that they are one of the frontrunners and they are set up for promotion.

We’ve been informed Chesterfield have one of the bigger budgets, many had Luton nailed on to run away with things and the Stags have been telling us that it’s their year, meanwhile Exeter City are at the top.

Looking at message boards I can’t see fans of any team confident that their manager has it right, yet.

This was definitely a point gained against Coventry, and certainly an improved performance from our new look side, adding new players just before the deadline day may have proven to be Gary Caldwell’s “Get Out of Jail” card.

Matt Briggs was a worthy man-of-the-match for us; he played well alongside Zak Jules and finally our left side of the team looks good enough to compete and the side seems to have some stability.

However as always it’s a question of balance when getting a football team right, and putting four at the back certainly has the approval of fans as the team looks more solid than in recent weeks.

Despite the fact that Gary has repeatedly said that a defensive line of three is the way to go, maybe he’s finally ditched that idea.

Putting Kristian Dennis out wide seems to be baffling many fans, but surely the idea in the set up is that he breaks into the penalty area after O’Grady plays him in along with Jordan Flores?

It’s perhaps a case of what you gain in defence you lose in attack. At the end the Blues put in a hard working performance to get the point and nice to see Diego DiGeralamo get a run out, he looks useful

As for Coventry, their fans turned up expecting a win, against a “team like Chesterfield” they’ve really got only one effective player in winger Jodi Jones.

But if their ex-Sheffield United striker Mark McNulty could hit the net he’d probably still be at Bramall Lane.

I fully expected Peter Vincenti to score against us as he usually does, he had three chances in the game, although the one that went in was flagged offside before he headed it.

Coventry fans were cheesed off that they can’t beat 10 men and played two defensive midfielders and passed sideways and backwards, now where have we heard that before? A draw was a fair result in the end.

Onwards then to Gresty Road in Crewe, they suffered their first defeat against Grimsby with ex-Chesterfield striker Jordan Bowery featuring for them.

What will Gary Caldwell’s line up be? We’ll find out at 2pm on Saturday.