O’Grady keen to get back on track today against Notts County

Today’s game is a chance for Chris O’Grady and his Chesterfield team-mates to get back on track.

They travel the short distance to Meadow Lane to face Notts County, looking for their first win of the 2017/18 season.

Following a League Two season opening defeat at home to Grimsby, the Spireites exited the Carabao Cup in the first round on Tuesday at Sheffield Wednesday.

O’Grady wasn’t sugarcoating the first week of the season.

However he is keen to ensure the disappointment felt around the Proact already in this campaign remains in the past.

“It’s been a bad start but we need to limit it to that and get back on track,” he said.

“It’s a bit of a whirlwind the first week of the season so you barely have time to react.

“There hasn’t been any negativity or players too down.

“The games are coming thick and fast so it’s about preparing for each one, getting ready and hoping to get a positive result.

“As long as we can get back on track it’s fine.”

The experienced frontman is yet to find the net for Town in competitive action, but has come close in both games so far.

Chances have been plentiful for Chesterfield, it’s just about putting them away and ensuring the first three points of the season arrive soon.

“We’ve been linking well and creating chances, which is something to be happy about, but the results we’ve not been happy with,” he said.

“As long as we can put it right and start there, then I think the future is bright.”