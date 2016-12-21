‘Now we’ll climb the table,’ predicts Allinson

Lloyd Allinson says Chesterfield will travel to Rochdale on Boxing Day full of confidence and he predicts a rise up the League One table.

Town’s vital 1-0 win over Bolton on Saturday will have done wonders for their self esteem, according to the 23-year-old stopper.

“Confidence will be sky high going into Boxing Day and we’ll be right at it again, with confidence we’ve not had for the last month or so,” he said.

“Confidence is key in this game, especially when you’re down there at the bottom – but we’ll start climbing now.”

The goalkeeper, who made his home league debut for the Spireites last weekend, says the quality in Danny Wilson’s squad has never been in question, but working as a team is key.

“We’ve got individuals in this team who are unbelievable so it’s just working as a team now.

“We’ve got the quality, it’s just putting it in as a team on a Saturday.

“We’ve never lost that belief, we know how good we are on our day.

“We’ve not shown it in the last month or two but we’ll kick on and show people what we can do now.”

Allinson’s first League One appearance at the Proact came as a bit of a surprise, a slight knock suffered by current number one Ryan Fulton bringing about an opportunity.

But there was no stage fright for the former Huddersfield Town man.

Allinson, who was signed on a six-month deal back in August, said: “I didn’t find out until just before the game, I was excited.

“I’ve said before I don’t really suffer from nerves, it’s my comfort zone when I’m on that pitch so I was just excited to get out and make an impression.”

If he sounds full of self belief, that’s because he is, and he gives a lot of credit to Chesterfield goalkeeping coach Matt Duke.

The pair began working together in the summer but something appears to have clicked in recent weeks.

“It’s been brilliant,” said Allinson.

“He’s really given me confidence over the last few weeks.

“He’s a really good coach and I’m working well under him.”