Nolan unconcerned about potential influx of new faces at the Proact

Jon Nolan isn’t worried about a potential influx of new talent at the Proact this month.

The Chesterfield midfielder, in his first season of League One football, would welcome any new faces brought in by manager Gary Caldwell.

Nolan expects Caldwell, appointed a week ago, to make signings in January.

“When a new manager comes in he’s obviously going to bring in new players,” he said.

“But I think that will be better for this team, that competition for places will bring the bests out of us.”

Nolan has already taken a shine to the new manager’s philosophy.

“He’s all about keeping the ball and being positive. That suits my game,” he said.

“It’s all about pressing, getting the ball back as quickly as possible, keeping the ball and playing with a smile on our faces and putting it in the back of the net.”

Caldwell’s reign got off to a positive enough start on Saturday, the Spireites by far the better side for the vast majority of a 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon.

Nolan was particularly impressed with how the team performed, given how short a time they had spent with the manager in preparation.

“The gaffer had only been here three days and there was definitely an improvement on the field,” he said.

“I’m positive that it’s only going to get better from here.”