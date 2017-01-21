Nolan feels new Spireites boss is a breath of fresh air

Gary Caldwell has been a ‘breath of fresh air’ for Chesterfield this week according to midfielder Jon Nolan.

The 24-year-old and his Spireites team-mates were disappointed not to get the win against AFC Wimbledon today, but he insisted they were an improved side in the 0-0 draw.

“All the lads are obviously very disappointed in there, it was a positive performance, we had plenty of chances and attacked well, just that final ball, final piece of magic was lacking but I’m sure that will come,” he said.

“The gaffer has only been with us three days and I’m sure everyone can see improvements out there.

“It’s been a breath of fresh air if I’m being honest.

“He’s come in, he’s put his ideas across, training has been exactly what we’ve needed, it’s been a blow, it’s been short and sharp, preparation has been spot on.

“From my point of view you can already see the improvement on the pitch already and it’s only been three days.”

Caldwell’s message to the players this week has revolved around enjoyment and it appeared to have an effect, Chesterfield spraying the ball around with confidence and causing Wimbledon problems, particularly in the first half.

“He’s told us to be positive and to enjoy ourselves, he says you can’t win football matches if you don’t enjoy the game,” said Nolan.

“Being positive is one way of enjoying it.”

Today’s stalemate made it four clean sheets on the bounce at the Proact and while that’s a big positive, Nolan wants to see the goals start flying in for Town.

“Evo has just been sure to remind us (about the clean sheets) but hopefully we can start doing the business at the other end of the field as well,” he said.

“I think eventually it will all click.

“That’s two weeks we’ve got now without a game so that’s two weeks on the training field with the gaffer to implement his ideas.

“It’s probably the best thing that can happen for us, having two weeks without a game.

“I’m sure come that second game we’ll all be better than we were today.”