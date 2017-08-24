No Town reserve side in Central League this season

Chesterfield won’t field a reserve team in the Central League Cup this season, but when a second string side is in action, Gary Caldwell says he may take charge.

Last season Ritchie Humphreys managed the reserves, but replacing him in that role is not a pressing issue for Caldwell.

“We’ve not got a reserve team as such in the league so it’s something we’ve not discussed yet,” he said.

“When we have reserve games (friendlies) it could be myself, Mark Smith – we’re tight knit staff, we communicate with the academy every day.

“We’ve had the academy lads training up at the cylinders with us, the youth team have played against the first team in different scenarios.

“We have that communication and when that situation comes we’ll discuss it.”

Caldwell was in charge when a Spireites XI visited non-league Handsworth Parramore last week at Sandy Lane in Worksop.