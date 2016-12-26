No Spireites concern over identity of today’s referee

Danny Wilson has no concerns over the identity of the referee for today’s League One clash with Rochdale.

Chesterfield return to Spotland where, in January, referee Carl Boyeson sent off Gboly Ariyibi and disallowed two Town goals.

While Wilson still disagrees with those decisions, he doesn’t bear a grudge.

“We were disappointed, we thought he had a poor game on the day,” he said.

“But I know Carl very well, he’s a very experienced referee.

“He got a couple of decisions totally wrong but that’s history. We all make mistakes.

“I’m hoping he’s as fair as he ever has been, he’s a very good referee.”

Wilson expects to have on-loan Bolton striker Conor Wilkinson back in the squad today, the frontman having missed out against his parent club due to the terms of his loan.

But the manager said it was unlikely that any other injury victims would join him for the trip to fifth-placed Rochdale.