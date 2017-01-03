Ninety minutes for Angel as reserve side come back to beat Jack Lester’s Forest

A strong Chesterfield reserve side came back from two goals down to beat Jack Lester’s Nottingham Forest Under 23s in the Central League Cup.

Tuesday afternoon’s match at Alfreton Town gave Angel Martinez a full 90 minute run out, alongside fellow first teamers Dan Gardner, Connor Dimaio and Gboly Ariyibi.

There was also an hour of action for on-loan Bolton striker Conor Wilkinson, who will make the last appearance of his spell with the Spireites this weekend at Bradford – unles the deal is extended.

Former Town hero Lester will have been happy with his Reds in the first half, taking a 2-0 lead.

Ben Brereton starred for Forest and put them in front on eight minutes, beating Lloyd Allinson with a low effort.

Twenty minutes later he doubled their lead, winning a penalty and converting it himself.

It took two minutes of the second half for Chesterfield to find a way back into the game, Wilkinson shooting home after good work by Rai Simons.

On 55 minutes the Spireites reserves levelled, Gardner sending Simons through on goalkeeper Anthony Wright, who he sidestepped before finishing.

Both Ariyibi and Martinez had efforts saved by Wright before Gardner got the winner from the spot.

Dimaio was fouled by Toby Edser and Gardner stepped up to convert the resulting penalty, capping a fine second half comeback for Ritchie Humphreys’ men.

Chesterfield reserves: Allinson, Rowley, Morrison, Martinez, Smith, Lynam, Gardner, Dimaio, Simons, Wilkinson (Wakefield 62), Ariyibi. Unused subs: Parkin, Darwent, Sennet, Philips