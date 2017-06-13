New striker is a ‘League’ player says Town boss

Chesterfield might have plucked Gozie Ugwu from non-league but the frontman is a Football League player in Gary Caldwell’s eyes.

The Spireites manager believes the man who scored 21 goals for Woking last season is ready to step back up to a level at which he’s previously played.

Before signing the striker, Caldwell canvassed views in his native Scotland, where Ugwu had a spell for Dunfermline, and watched footage of the 24-year-old.

“He’s someone Guy (Branston, head of recruitment and development) had seen on his travels and seen at close quarters,” said Caldwell, when asked how the club had come across Oxford-born Ugwu.

“I’ve spoken to different people in Scotland and watched a lot of his games on Wyscout.”

Ugwu has played in League One and League Two in recent seasons but never enjoyed a prolonged period with any club.

Last season he impressed in the National League with Woking and Caldwell believes he can do the same for the Spireites in the division above in the 2017/18 campaign.

“I think he’s a League player who has stepped in and out for whatever reason,” he said.

“But having spoken to him and got to know the character I think he’s ready for this challenge and I’m really looking forward to working with him and helping him improve and develop.”