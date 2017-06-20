New Spireite was the man who made promotion winners tick

Tom Denton might have been the top goalscorer for promotion winners Halifax last season, but it was new Spireites signing Jordan Sinnott who made them tick.

Striker Denton hit the net 20 times for the Shaymen in a season that saw them go up to the National League via the play-offs.

Tom Denton celebrates his opening goal. FC Halifax Town v Dagenham & Redbridge. FA Cup 1st Round replay. Shay Stadium. 15 November 2016. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Like Sinnott, Denton had a spell with Huddersfield Town in the early stages of his career.

The frontman has since gone on to play for Wakefield, Woking, Cheltenham, Alfreton, Worksop Town and North Ferriby United, so he’s well qualified to rank Sinnott’s ability when it comes to the world that exists below League Two.

“He’s one of the best I’ve played with at non-league level,” said Denton.

“A lovely passer, a set-piece specialist.

“He must have set up at least 10 of my 20 goals and got himself double figures from midfield.

“When he played well, Halifax won, simple as that.

“When he was injured for about six weeks we went on our worst run of the season.”

Denton believes the 23-year-old midfielder has earned the opportunity that Chesterfield have handed him and he’ll cope with the step up to the Football League.

“He’s an all round top guy who deserves a chance at the Football League,” he said.

“And he’s definitely good enough.”

Sinnott’s move reunites him with Spireites assistant manager Steve Eyre, under whom he made his Huddersfield debut and won two reserve league titles.