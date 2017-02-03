New head of operations takes charge at Chesterfield FC

A change in the structure at Chesterfield FC has seen long-serving employee Sally Swain handed the role of head of operations.

Sally, who joined the Spireites in 2001 as an office junior, will also continue as the club’s football secretary.

She has been handed extra responsibilities following Chris Turner’s switch from the position of chief executive to director of football.

Director and company secretary Ashley Carson said: “I have taken on the responsibility of overseeing the running of the club, with Sally heading the day-to-day operations, directly reporting to me.

“Sally knows the club well and has the necessary knowledge and experience to take on this important role.”