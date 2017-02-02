New boy Grimshaw comes from strong background

Deadline day signing Liam Grimshaw can boast an impressive football upbringing as he prepares to begin life at the Proact Stadium.

The 21-year-old, who has signed on loan from Preston North End until the end of the season, came through the famed Manchester United academy and captained the under-18 squad under the tutelage of Paul McGuinness.

That saw him earn comparisons to the likes of John O’Shea and Phil Neville, and a call-up to the England U18 squad followed for a match with Italy.

His move to Preston after ten years at Old Trafford came after spells at Morecambe and 16 games with Motherwell in the Scottish Premier League.

Having signed for Preston last summer, the versatile midfielder, who can also play in defence, now comes to the Spireites looking to gain valuable first team experience.

He said: “I am just happy to get out on loan really and play a few games here.

“I am really looking forward to getting started and hopefully trying to play a few games and help take them higher.

“It was a bit of a surprise, because I was only told I could go out on loan the day before the window closed, but then the club came in and I signed late on Tuesday.

“Central midfield is my strongest position, but I can play others positions if needed, I like to get up and down and work hard.”