‘New boss doesn’t think we’re fit enough’

Gary Caldwell thinks his Chesterfield team should be fitter than they are.

Newly installed skipper Ian Evatt, given the armband by Caldwell last Friday, has revealed that the manager wants to work on the squad’s fitness in this two-week break from fixtures.

“We have two weeks to really crack on,” said the 35-year-old.

“He doesn’t think we’re fit enough, which can obviously be worked on, and we’ll be working on the way he wants us to play.

“We can prepare properly to nail down the fine details on what he wants and get ready for the Oldham game - that’s a must win game for us.”

Chesterfield’s fitness was called into question by club director Ashley Carson earlier this month.

Speaking in the wake of Danny Wilson’s sacking the company secretary said: ““We need to be putting in far more effort.

“People question the fitness and I keep questioning it, that has to be something the new manager has got to look at.”